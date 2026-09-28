Tony Khan Honors PAC, Calls Him The Definition Of Excellence

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star PAC, a member of The Death Riders, tragically passed away at the age of 40.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan posted a tribute on his Twitter (X) account, honoring PAC following his sudden passing. Khan shared a brief statement to pay his respects to the late AEW star.

Khan wrote, “Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace.”

PAC competed on Saturday at AEW All Out, facing Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. El Idolo won to retain his title.