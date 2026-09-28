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Photo: New Artwork Of Roman Reigns As Akuma

By
Phil Johnson
-
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns | WWE

Roman Reigns is putting the spotlight on his role as Akuma ahead of the upcoming theatrical release of “Street Fighter.”

The WWE Superstar took to social media to share a special poster featuring himself as the iconic character from the popular Capcom video game franchise.

Created by BossLogic, the artwork places Reigns’ Akuma front and center as promotion for the live-action adaptation continues to ramp up.

“WHERE IS MY TRUE OPPONENT?!” Reigns wrote. “Street Fighter hits theaters everywhere October 16th, get your tickets NOW!”

Reigns portrays Akuma in the upcoming movie, adding another major Hollywood role to his career outside the wrestling ring.

The film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Legendary Entertainment, with Reigns joining an ensemble cast portraying several recognizable characters from the long-running “Street Fighter” franchise.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16.

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