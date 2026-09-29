Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed Official For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

WWE has added a heavyweight showdown between Oba Femi and Bronson Reed to the lineup for Money In The Bank.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Femi and Reed put pen to paper to make their upcoming singles match official.

The two powerhouses will now collide at WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The match follows several weeks of escalating issues between Femi and Reed, with tensions continuing to build between the two on Raw.

Their Money In The Bank encounter will mark the first time Femi and Reed have faced each other in singles competition.

Additional matches are expected to be announced as WWE continues the build toward Money In The Bank on October 10.

Check out our complete WWE Raw results from September 28, 2026, for all of the matches, segments and storyline developments from Milwaukee.