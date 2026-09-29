WWE RAW Results – September 28, 2026

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Raw opened with an in-memory graphic honoring Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as Neville and PAC, who passed away Sunday at the age of 40.

The Bloodline Calls Out 946

Jey Uso welcomed Milwaukee before Jimmy Uso addressed The Bloodline’s escalating issues with 946. Jimmy recalled their vehicle being destroyed, the group being attacked backstage and Solo Sikoa being kidnapped the previous week.

Despite The Bloodline’s family drama, Jimmy said Solo remained their younger brother and family.

Jacob Fatu accepted responsibility for repeatedly urging The Usos to remain patient. He said that approach no longer mattered and warned that The Bloodline intended to “dog walk” 946.

A truck arrived at the arena, prompting The Bloodline to rush backstage believing 946 had arrived. Jacob attacked a stagehand who opened the truck, only for Jaida Parker to emerge.

Fatu angrily asked why she was there. Parker said she had come to speak with Adam Pearce and walked away.

Backstage, PENTA asked Je’Von Evans whether he was ready for Money in the Bank. Evans promised to become the youngest winner in the match’s history.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted. Dominik accused PENTA of stealing his place in the ladder match, while McDonagh questioned whether PENTA cared about Solo’s abduction.

Evans mocked the size of McDonagh’s head. PENTA then challenged Dominik and “Funko Pop” to a tag team match against himself and Evans.

WWE and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Bleacher Report announced a multiyear partnership to showcase highlights from WWE’s weekly television programs and premium live events across Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez exchanged holds before Perez pulled Vice’s hair and slapped her across the face.

Vice responded with a double-leg takedown, Muay Thai knees and a kick to the ribs. Perez avoided the MIA spinning backfist and retreated outside.

Perez attempted to leave the match, but Vice caught her and slammed her head against the apron. Vice attempted a springboard arm drag, but Perez held the ropes and stomped on her face.

Vice briefly applied a rear-naked choke before both women spilled outside. Perez drove Vice into the steel steps and delivered a hammerlock Northern Lights suplex on the floor.

After the break, Vice rallied with a release German suplex, several kicks, Vice City and a Saito suplex for two.

Perez responded with a drop-toe hold and running uppercut to the back of Vice’s neck. She followed with a double-springboard moonsault and applied the crossface.

Vice countered into a triangle choke, but Perez escaped with a bridging pinning combination. After another exchange, Perez attempted Pop Rox, but Vice countered with the MIA spinning backfist for the victory.

Winner: Lola Vice via pinfall

Raquel Rodriguez attacked Vice after the match until Sol Ruca ran down to make the save. Ruca took Rodriguez down with a springboard crossbody, enzuigiri and missile dropkick.

Ruca attempted the Sol Snatcher, but Perez drove her into the turnbuckle. Rodriguez then planted Ruca with the Tejana Bomb before Perez hit Vice with Pop Rox.

Rodriguez and Perez stood tall over their Money in the Bank opponents.

Grammy-nominated singer, rapper and songwriter Ty Dolla $ign was shown in attendance.

Dragon Lee Confronts Big Cass

Jackie Redmond interviewed Dragon Lee ahead of his match with Big Cass.

Rey Mysterio praised Lee’s recent performances and said he was destined for greatness. Lee promised to bring the fire against Cass.

Cass interrupted and said he would extinguish that fire. Lee shoved him and repeatedly called him a “pendejo” as Rey attempted to calm him down.

WWE Radio will move to SiriusXM Channel 93 on Thursday.

946 released another video message. Bronco Nima said it was about time someone called the group out, while Royce Keys warned that somebody would not make it out of the block because nobody was safe.

Oba Femi and Bronson Reed Sign Money in the Bank Contract

Oba Femi entered carrying a contract and said he was at Raw to handle business rather than fight.

Femi acknowledged that Bronson Reed’s return had changed the temperature of his rivalry with The Vision. He called Reed disrespectful but noted that Reed had missed seven months of WWE history.

Femi reminded Reed that he defeated Brock Lesnar, received the torch at WrestleMania and became King of the Ring. He declared himself the captain now.

Femi revealed a contract for a match against Reed at Money in the Bank. He said the agreement had been approved by Adam Pearce, stamped by Triple H and already signed by Femi.

Reed came out alone and signed the contract. He acknowledged Femi’s victories over Lesnar but said he was not Brock Lesnar. Reed was not interested in competing with The Ruler—he intended to dethrone him.

Femi said Reed had sealed his fate. He accused Paul Heyman of sending Reed after the one man he knew could not be stopped and wished Reed good luck.

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed was made official for Money in the Bank.

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with Iyo Sky about her loss in the previous week’s Money in the Bank qualifier.

Lyra Valkyria interrupted and complained that she had defeated Bayley yet still had to chase Pearce for another opportunity. Lyra said her career was rising while Iyo’s was declining.

Pearce booked Valkyria against Sky for later in the show. Lyra told him to prepare to discuss championship opportunities after she won.

Tickets for WWE Wrestlepalooza: Perth go on sale Wednesday.

Dragon Lee vs. Big Cass

Dragon Lee dropkicked Big Cass from the apron before the bell and followed with a somersault plancha.

Lee unloaded with punches until Cass stopped him with a big boot. Cass attacked Lee’s mask, drove him into the turnbuckles and crushed him with a Stinger Splash.

Lee avoided another big boot and dropkicked Cass’ left knee. Cass responded by catching Lee in midair and delivering two chokeslams onto the ring apron.

After the break, Cass continued overpowering Lee and delivered an inside-out lariat for two.

Lee escaped a chin bar, hit a superkick and dropkicked Cass into the middle turnbuckle. He followed with three corner dropkicks and sent Cass outside.

Lee delivered another superkick, a slingshot hurricanrana near the ringside cameraman and a suicide dive. He then hit a running knee strike.

Cass caught Lee in midair, but Lee applied an octopus stretch. Lee later connected with a spinning DDT and Hidden Blade for a close near fall.

Cass blocked Operation Dragon and attempted a chokeslam, but Lee countered into a sunset flip and scored the upset victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee via pinfall

Backstage, The Bloodline agreed that they needed to remain together and stay on high alert. Jacob Fatu declared that it was on sight with 946 and that there would be no more restraint.

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers were shown in attendance, including National League All-Star Jacob Misiorowski.

Stephanie Vaquer Sets a No. 1 Contender’s Match

Jackie Redmond asked Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer how she would choose between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Vaquer said both women wanted her title, so they would have to face each other first.

Vaquer revealed that Pearce had approved Lynch versus Morgan for the following week. The winner will challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at Money in the Bank.

Vaquer warned both women that the champion was ready to bring the inferno.

LA Knight Addresses Roman Reigns

LA Knight reflected on arriving in WWE four years earlier and becoming one of the fastest-rising stars in the company despite never being part of anyone’s plans.

Knight recalled his first championship match against Roman Reigns, where he hit the BFT and appeared ready to win before Jimmy Uso placed Reigns’ foot on the rope.

Knight said it had taken him three years to regain this opportunity after being held back by politics, numbers and people like Reigns.

He acknowledged that the upcoming match could be his final opportunity but said “YEAH” was not merely a catchphrase—it was a battle cry.

Knight commended Reigns for removing the training wheels and competing without his family. However, Knight said he had never needed anyone’s assistance because he was the most self-made man in WWE.

Knight vowed to defeat Reigns and force him to acknowledge The Megastar as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria played mind games with Iyo Sky during the opening exchanges, pulling her hair and talking trash.

Iyo responded with a sweep and basement dropkick. She avoided a monkey flip and landed on her feet, further frustrating Valkyria.

Sky later dropkicked Lyra and took her down with a flying crossbody from the barricade. Valkyria blocked an Asai moonsault, trapped Iyo in the tree of woe and dropkicked her to the floor.

After the break, both women went down following simultaneous crossbodies. Iyo rallied with two arm drags, a flapjack and missile dropkick.

Valkyria countered the Bullet Train Attack with an enzuigiri and followed with the Doctor Bomb for two.

Iyo escaped Night Wing and delivered a double-foot stomp, roundhouse kick and butterfly backbreaker for another near fall.

Valkyria regained control and hit a fisherman’s suplex on the apron. Iyo avoided a wrecking-ball dropkick and spinning heel kick before connecting with the Asai moonsault.

Back inside, Iyo landed the Bullet Train Attack but was unable to hit Over the Moonsault. Valkyria answered with a draping neckbreaker onto the knee for two.

Lyra argued with the referee and prepared for Peripeteia, but Bayley appeared on top of the announce table. The distraction allowed Sky to dropkick Lyra in midair and connect with Over the Moonsault.

Winner: Iyo Sky via pinfall

Back in The Bloodline’s locker room, LA Knight mocked the group’s Roman Reigns photographs and accused them of starting the conflict with 946 by targeting Royce Keys.

Knight said he was unhappy that Solo had been abducted. Jey accused Knight of filling Solo’s head with lies and preventing him from returning to the family.

Knight warned that if The Bloodline survived the night, they could tell Reigns that he would be waiting for him the following week.

Jacob Fatu defused the confrontation and reminded everyone that Knight was not their current problem.

Rey Fenix Announces Cross-Brand Title Defenses

Rey Fenix told Jackie Redmond that he had been given permission to defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship across every WWE brand.

Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable congratulated Fenix on his recent match against Los Perros del Mal and expressed excitement over the Lucha Brothers’ reunion.

Ethan Page interrupted and accused Gable of rolling out the red carpet for another luchador while avoiding a legitimate Intercontinental Championship challenger.

Fenix told Page to be quiet. Although Page was not a cruiserweight, Fenix challenged him to a match so he could kick his ass.

Page accepted and accused Gable of escaping another week without defending his championship.

PENTA and Je’Von Evans vs. The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh attacked PENTA and Je’Von Evans at the bell. The match immediately broke down into a four-man fight.

The Judgment Day sent both opponents outside before McDonagh hit PENTA with a PK and Dominik followed with a slingshot pescado.

After the break, Evans escaped Dominik’s control and tagged PENTA. PENTA entered with a reverse Sling Blade, enzuigiri, corner handstand dropkick, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and springboard tornado DDT.

PENTA and Evans combined for a double superkick that earned a two-count. PENTA later wiped out McDonagh with a somersault plancha.

McDonagh distracted PENTA, allowing Dominik to send him shoulder-first into the ring post. The Judgment Day then drove PENTA groin-first into the post while the referee dealt with Evans.

Dominik attacked PENTA’s mask and connected with the 619, but could not follow with a successful finish.

Evans and McDonagh eventually tagged in. Evans took McDonagh down with a windmill kick, Red Dot and springboard clothesline. He also sent Dominik into the timekeeper’s area before delivering the OG OTB.

Dominik stopped Evans’ attempted OG Cutter, leading to a chaotic exchange in which Evans accidentally caught PENTA with the move.

McDonagh headbutted Evans before Dominik hit another 619 for two.

Joe Hendry then appeared and played his “JD McDonagh Is a Funko Pop” song. An enraged McDonagh abandoned the match and approached Hendry.

Dominik attempted a frog splash, but Evans raised his knees. PENTA superkicked McDonagh on the floor before Evans tagged him into the match.

Evans took out McDonagh with a dive, while PENTA planted Dominik with the Mexican Destroyer for the victory.

Winners: PENTA and Je’Von Evans via pinfall

Bron Breakker attacked after the bell and speared PENTA. Evans attempted to fight him off, but Breakker avoided his offense and speared him as well.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan Exchange Words

Byron Saxton interviewed Becky Lynch about her upcoming No. 1 contender’s match against Liv Morgan.

Lynch said it had been two years since she received a Women’s World Championship opportunity. Despite only returning to the title picture two months earlier, Becky claimed she had already made it more interesting.

Morgan interrupted and asked what Lynch had actually contributed. Liv said she was the woman who made the championship matter and deserved her rematch following the “Santiago Screwjob.”

Becky replied that if Morgan truly deserved the opportunity, she should have no difficulty defeating her one-on-one. Lynch said she did not believe Liv was capable of doing so and walked away.

Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw

Next week’s show from St. Louis will feature:

Roman Reigns appearing live

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan in a Women’s World Championship No. 1 contender’s match

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice vs. The Judgment Day

Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

The winner of Lynch versus Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer at Money in the Bank.

The Bloodline and 946 Erupt Into Chaos

946 entered through the crowd and attacked the security guards stationed at ringside.

The Bloodline appeared on the stage, and a massive fight erupted throughout the arena.

Jey Uso exchanged punches with Bronco Nima before hitting the Rock Punch. Lucien Price intervened, but The Usos responded with simultaneous superkicks.

Nima caught Jey during an assisted dive and drove him face-first into the ring post. Price sent Jimmy back-first into another post.

OTM threw Jey over the barricade, but Jimmy came off it with a flying strike. The Usos and OTM continued fighting through the crowd and eventually into the loading dock.

Inside the ring, Royce Keys attacked Jacob Fatu with repeated chair shots. Fatu responded with two superkicks, several headbutts and a running hip attack.

Fatu placed the chair around Keys’ head before Keys retreated outside. Jacob pursued him and continued swinging the weapon.

In the loading area, Keys drove Fatu into a wall. The two traded strikes before Fatu threw Keys across a table and launched a chair at him.

Keys answered with Muay Thai knees and threw Fatu into a production crate before attempting to leave in a vehicle.

Fatu struck Keys with a running forearm and applied the Tongan Death Grip while trying to drag him from the truck. Keys escaped by slamming the door into Fatu’s face.

A vehicle then struck Fatu. Jaida Parker emerged as the driver and initially tried to act innocent before revealing her allegiance.

“Ain’t nobody safe,” Parker declared.

“All gas, no brakes,” Keys replied.

Keys and Parker drove away together as Raw went off the air.