New Details Revealed Surrounding PAC’s Death

New details have emerged regarding the death of AEW star PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, following his passing at the age of 40.

AEW announced Sunday night that Satterley had passed away, stunning the professional wrestling world less than 24 hours after he competed at AEW All Out 2026 in the Chicago area.

According to the Daily Herald, citing the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and a Des Plaines spokesperson, Satterley was found alone and unresponsive inside a rental vehicle on the 2700 block of Mannheim Road in Des Plaines, Illinois. “Satterley’s body was spotted by a passerby in a rental car on the 2700 block of Mannheim Road, a Des Plaines spokesperson said Monday. The passerby called 911. Satterley was alone when he was found.”

TMZ subsequently reported that the vehicle was located in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant, a short distance from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. According to the report, emergency services were called at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Sunday after customers noticed Satterley unresponsive inside the vehicle.

Dispatch audio cited by TMZ indicated that first responders were called regarding an unresponsive person inside a vehicle, with those at the scene initially unable to determine whether he was breathing. A witness said customers called 911 after spotting Satterley and that some people went inside the restaurant looking for medical equipment while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office lists Satterley as having been pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. Sunday. Authorities have said there were no apparent indications of foul play or physical trauma, and Satterley’s death was not considered suspicious based on the initial investigation. “There were no indications of foul play or trauma, and Satterley’s death didn’t appear suspicious, the spokesperson said.”

An autopsy was performed Monday, but Satterley’s official cause and manner of death remain pending. According to TMZ, additional testing is now being conducted and could take several weeks to complete. Until those results are available, no official determination has been made regarding what caused Satterley’s death.

Satterley’s passing came less than 24 hours after he competed at AEW All Out on Saturday night. Wrestling as PAC, he challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship before later appearing during the show’s main event.

AEW confirmed Satterley’s death on Sunday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from wrestlers, promotions and others throughout the professional wrestling industry.

Satterley was 40 years old. Further information regarding his cause of death is expected once the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office completes its additional testing.