Andy Williams To Be Honored With Statue And Bench In North Tonawanda

A permanent memorial honoring the late Andy Williams, known to wrestling fans as AEW’s The Butcher, is being planned for Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda, New York.

Jordan Buckley, who co-founded Every Time I Die alongside Williams, announced the project on social media Monday.

The planned memorial will feature a statue of Williams sitting on a bench along the Niagara River Greenway.

“We’re building a statue of Andy! Get bricked up for The Big Man and help out by putting your name/message on the path to his bench,” Buckley wrote.

Williams was born in Buffalo and grew up in the North Tonawanda area, establishing deep ties to the Western New York community long before entering professional wrestling.

Before becoming known to wrestling audiences as The Butcher, Williams built a successful career in music as the guitarist for Buffalo-based hardcore band Every Time I Die, which he helped form with Buckley and others in the late 1990s.

Fans will also have an opportunity to become part of the permanent memorial.

Personalized bricks are being made available for purchase and will be installed along the pathway leading to Williams’ bench. Supporters can customize the bricks with their name or a personal message.

Further details about the memorial project and how to contribute are available through the Andy Williams Forever memorial website.