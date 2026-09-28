Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite To Honor PAC

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will pay tribute to PAC following his passing at the age of 40.

Khan made the announcement ahead of today’s ROH television tapings and streamed the moment live through his Twitter/X account.

The upcoming edition of Dynamite will honor PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, as AEW continues to mourn the loss of one of its longtime roster members.

Specific details regarding the format of the tribute show have not yet been announced, including whether previously planned matches or storyline segments will be changed.

PAC had been with AEW since the company’s inaugural year in 2019 and remained a prominent member of the roster throughout his time with the promotion.

His final match took place at AEW All Out on September 26, just one day before AEW announced his passing. PAC challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at the event.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the professional wrestling industry, with wrestlers, promotions and others who knew Satterley sharing memories and condolences following the news.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will now provide AEW with an opportunity to celebrate PAC’s life and career alongside his colleagues and fans.