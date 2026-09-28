Tony Khan Leads 10-Bell Salute For PAC At ROH Tapings

AEW President Tony Khan delivered an emotional tribute to PAC before the start of the ROH television tapings in Jacksonville, while confirming that Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh will honor the late star.

Khan addressed the crowd before the tapings and explained that he wanted to speak about something more important than professional wrestling.

“I’m here today with you in Jacksonville for the Ring of Honor tapings, but I’m also here to talk to you about something more important than wrestling,” Khan said. “Somebody who epitomized the very best of wrestling and the very best of humanity.”

Khan described PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, as “one of the best people I’ve ever known,” while reflecting on a career that saw him compete as PAC in AEW, Neville in WWE and around the world.

“Ben was an absolutely fantastic wrestler, absolutely fantastic human being, a great person to work with, and a great person to spend time with,” Khan said.

Before wrestling began at the ROH tapings, Khan called for a 10-bell salute in Satterley’s memory.

“Before we begin the wrestling today, and for these tapings, I would like to have a 10-bell salute for PAC. Please, if we could have a moment of silence for a 10-bell salute,” he said.

Khan then reflected on his relationship with Satterley, revealing that PAC was someone he envisioned as an important part of AEW from the company’s earliest stages.

“I first met PAC before that from the very beginning, when we talked about launching AEW, he was somebody that I knew would be a big part of the company, and somebody that, outside of wrestling, also became a big part of my life,” Khan said. “Just like for the wrestlers in the back, and so many people around wrestling. In fact, Ben has been a huge part of their lives, and you’re going to hear a lot about that in the week to come.”

Khan praised Satterley’s dedication to professional wrestling and said he believes PAC achieved his goal of becoming one of the greatest performers in the industry.

“Somebody who I think would have been successful in any walk of life that they set their mind to, and he set his mind to being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and I believe he succeeded in that,” he said.

Khan then officially announced that Wednesday’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh will serve as a tribute to PAC.

“I wanted to announce to all of you Wednesday night Dynamite this week will be a tribute show to PAC,” Khan said. “Because Dynamite will be in Pittsburgh this Wednesday, and PAC was in the main event of the very first Dynamite in Pittsburgh, as I recall, against Jon Moxley, a man whose career Ben will be linked to for a long time, and it’s fitting to go back to Pittsburgh and do it this Wednesday.”

Khan acknowledged how suddenly the news had affected everyone around AEW.

“It’s crazy to think. I mean, this has all hit us very suddenly,” Khan said.

He went on to speak about how highly regarded Satterley was by those who worked alongside him and shared some of the time they spent together away from wrestling.

“Frankly, I’ve never met a person who was more beloved by his peers and his friends. And it was such a pleasure to spend time with Ben outside of wrestling as well. Whether it was just having dinner, or watching the football match, or traveling,” Khan said. “Ben is a very first-class person, and he left behind a lovely wife and a lot of great friends and a legacy that will last forever.”

Khan also made clear that the wrestlers participating in the ROH tapings and Wednesday’s Dynamite are doing so voluntarily.

“Just know that all the wrestlers wrestling here on Ring of Honor tonight, and everybody wrestling this Wednesday is doing so voluntarily, and I believe out of love for Ben,” he said.

Khan concluded his remarks before bringing out ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise to begin the tapings.

PAC competed at AEW All Out in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Saturday night, challenging Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. AEW announced his passing the following day at the age of 40.