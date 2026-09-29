Roman Reigns Return And Multiple Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ return along with several matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Reigns will return to Raw on October 5 as he prepares for his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against LA Knight at WWE Money In The Bank.

The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship will also be on the line, with Rey Fenix defending against Ethan Page.

The title match was set up following a backstage confrontation between Fenix and Page during this week’s show.

Elsewhere, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will collide in a high-stakes singles match to determine the next challenger for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

The winner will advance to face Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at Money In The Bank on October 10.

WWE has also announced women’s tag team action for next week’s Raw. Money In The Bank participants Sol Ruca and Lola Vice will join forces against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The announced lineup for the October 5 episode of WWE Raw currently includes:

Roman Reigns returns

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ethan Page

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan — winner challenges Stephanie Vaquer at Money In The Bank

Sol Ruca & Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Money In The Bank takes place Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Check out our complete WWE Raw results from September 28, 2026, for all of the matches, segments and storyline developments from Milwaukee.