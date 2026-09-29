Jaida Parker Makes WWE RAW Debut, Runs Over Jacob Fatu With Vehicle

WWE NXT star Jaida Parker made a surprise debut on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before becoming involved in a shocking incident with Jacob Fatu later in the show.

Raw opened with The Usos and Fatu addressing the ongoing situation involving The 946, who abducted Solo Sikoa last week.

Jey Uso acknowledged the problems that have existed between Sikoa and the rest of the family but made it clear that Solo remains their brother.

Fatu also admitted that telling everyone to take things slowly had been a mistake, vowing that they would “dog walk” The 946 when they finally got their hands on the group.

The situation appeared to escalate when a vehicle was shown arriving in the parking area at Fiserv Forum. Believing the arrival could be connected to The 946, The Usos and Fatu immediately headed backstage.

When Jey opened the vehicle’s door, however, he unexpectedly found Parker inside.

Jey questioned why the NXT star was at Raw, with Parker simply telling him that she was there to speak with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce before walking past the trio.

Parker’s involvement took a dramatic turn later in the show.

In a shocking development, Parker ran over Fatu with a vehicle, adding a major new wrinkle to the ongoing storyline surrounding The Bloodline and The 946.

It remains to be seen what Parker’s actions mean moving forward and why she targeted Fatu during her unexpected Raw appearance.

Check out our complete WWE Raw results from September 28, 2026, for all of the matches, segments and storyline developments from Milwaukee.