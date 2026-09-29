Former WWE Star Curtis Axel Pleads Guilty To DWI And Disorderly Conduct

Former WWE star Joseph Hennig, better known to wrestling fans as Curtis Axel, has resolved his DWI case in Minnesota through a plea agreement.

According to court records, the agreement was submitted on August 24, with Hennig pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of DWI and disorderly conduct.

Three additional charges, including refusing to submit to chemical testing and interfering with a peace officer, were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Hennig received a 90-day sentence, with 87 days stayed and three days credited for time already served. He will not be required to serve additional jail time provided he complies with the terms of the agreement.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will also serve one year of supervised probation, which could become unsupervised after five months. During his probation, Hennig must remain law-abiding and avoid alcohol- or drug-related offenses, along with assaultive, violent, disorderly or threatening behavior.

Hennig has already completed a required comprehensive assessment and attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel. He was also ordered to pay a $50 fine within 90 days.

The case stems from a May 17 incident at a McDonald’s in Anoka County, Minnesota. Police were called after a vehicle allegedly backed into another vehicle in the drive-thru.

According to police, Hennig showed signs of intoxication and officers found an open bottle of vodka inside his vehicle. Authorities alleged that he was defiant, had to be removed from the vehicle and swore at officers, restaurant employees and the other driver. Police also alleged that he used a slur during the incident.

Hennig is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig. During his WWE career, he held both the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship and was at one point managed by Paul Heyman.

WWE released Hennig in 2020. He later returned to the company for a brief stint as a part-time producer in 2022.