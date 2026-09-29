Former WWE Star Makes ROH Debut At Jacksonville Tapings

Former WWE talent Sirena Linton has surfaced in Ring of Honor following her departure from the company earlier this year.

Linton appeared at the September 28 ROH television tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, where she faced ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in a Proving Ground match.

Athena defeated Linton in the bout, which has yet to air on ROH On HonorClub.

Under ROH’s Proving Ground rules, a challenger can earn a future championship opportunity by either defeating the reigning champion or surviving the match’s time limit.

Linton’s ROH appearance comes several months after she was among more than 20 wrestlers released by WWE in April. She publicly confirmed her departure on May 2.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share I was part of the 20+ mass departures from WWE.”

Linton had remained relatively quiet about her next destination following her WWE exit. During a Q&A on her YouTube channel, she was previously asked whether AEW or TNA could be in her future but declined to reveal her plans.

“Will you be going to AEW or TNA? You’ll just have to tune in,” Linton said.

Before entering professional wrestling, Linton competed in collegiate gymnastics at Arkansas, earning Second Team All-American honors on the balance beam in 2022 and helping the program reach the NCAA national championships.

She joined WWE’s NIL collegiate recruitment program in 2023 after pitching herself to the company online. Following training at the WWE Performance Center, Linton made her official professional wrestling debut on January 14, 2025, and later appeared on WWE LFG.

It remains to be seen whether Linton’s appearance at the Jacksonville tapings will lead to additional dates with ROH.