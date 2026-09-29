Identity Of “Fans” Knocked Out Of Their Seats During WWE RAW Brawl Revealed

The two apparent fans who were knocked out of their seats during the chaotic Bloodline and 946 brawl on Monday night’s WWE Raw have been identified as independent wrestlers.

The September 28 episode from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee featured The Usos and Jacob Fatu battling 946 members Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price throughout the crowd.

At one point, the fight spilled directly into the seating area, where two people presented as fans were sent tumbling from their seats amid the chaos.

One of those individuals was independent wrestler Casey Blackrose, who subsequently acknowledged his involvement while responding on X to footage of the incident.

The second person has been identified as independent wrestler Brock Ali. Blackrose and Ali have both reportedly trained at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, Texas.

The crowd brawl was only one part of a chaotic night involving The Bloodline and 946.

The fight eventually moved backstage and continued into the parking lot, where Jaida Parker made her allegiance clear by striking Fatu with her vehicle. The angle established Parker as the newest member of 946, aligning her with Royce Keys while reuniting her with Nima and Price.

WWE later released additional footage showing Fatu being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, with Jimmy and Jey Uso accompanying their cousin.