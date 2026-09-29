Batista (Dave Bautista) Pays Tribute To WWE Superfan “Sign Guy” Rick Achberger

Dave Bautista has paid tribute to longtime WWE superfan Rick Achberger, better known to wrestling fans as “Sign Guy,” following his passing.

Achberger passed away on September 27 after his health had reportedly declined rapidly over the previous month.

A familiar presence at WWE events for many years, Achberger was instantly recognizable for his trademark red hat and blue work shirt, along with the signs he regularly displayed from the crowd.

Many of his signs humorously targeted WWE Superstars and their on-screen characters, leading to memorable interactions with wrestlers throughout the years.

Bautista, who had his own encounters with Achberger during his WWE career, remembered the longtime fan with a message posted to Instagram on Monday. “Best heel ever,” Bautista wrote. “Thanks for the laughs buddy. No one in the world I’d rather tell me how bad I suck.”

The former WWE Champion and Hollywood star concluded his tribute with a final message to Achberger. “See ya down the road,” he wrote.

Bautista joins several prominent names from the wrestling world in honoring Achberger following his passing, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and John Cena.