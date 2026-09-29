WWE Announces Six NXT Holiday Tour Live Events For Late 2026

WWE NXT will hit the road for a series of Holiday Tour live events later this year.

WWE’s traditional end-of-year holiday schedule will continue in 2026, with NXT joining the festivities for six untelevised events across November and December.

According to WWE’s official events schedule, the tour will begin with three consecutive nights in the Midwest. NXT will visit the Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, November 13, followed by the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, November 14.

The first leg will conclude at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, November 15.

NXT will return to the road in December for a three-night run through California. The brand will hold an event at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside on Friday, December 4, before heading to Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Saturday, December 5.

The Holiday Tour will then visit the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia on Sunday, December 6.

Tickets for all six events are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, September 30.

Tony D’Angelo, Kelani Jordan, Kendal Grey, Cruz Montana, Zilla Fatu and Izzi Dame are among the NXT Superstars currently advertised for the tour.