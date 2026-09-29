Roman Reigns Stars As Akuma In New The General Insurance Commercial

Roman Reigns is bringing his Street Fighter character Akuma to the small screen ahead of the movie’s theatrical release.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion stars as Akuma in a new advertising campaign from The General Insurance, which has partnered with the upcoming Street Fighter film for its “Give People a Break” campaign.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, will portray the legendary Street Fighter character in the movie, while fellow WWE star Cody Rhodes is set to play Guile.

The new commercial plays on Akuma’s reputation as a formidable fighter by comparing common frustrations with car insurance to facing him in battle. The campaign is designed to promote The General’s message that obtaining insurance shouldn’t have to feel like a fight.

Reigns commented on bringing together his WWE and Street Fighter personas for the campaign.

“While WWE fans acknowledge their Tribal Chief, they and ‘Street Fighter’ fans are about to be introduced to a very different side of me as Akuma,” Anoa’i said. “That’s what made this spot with The General so much fun. We get to bring these different worlds together.”

Chauncey Citchens, director of marketing at The General Insurance, also discussed the partnership.

“At The General, giving people a break isn’t just something we say. It’s the lens we use to think about how we can make insurance easier for our customers,” Citchens said. “Partnering with ‘Street Fighter’ gives us a fun, culturally relevant way to bring that story to life. In a world built around epic battles, we can show drivers that getting the service and rates they deserve shouldn’t have to feel like one.”

The campaign builds on The General’s existing relationship with WWE, where the company currently serves as WWE’s premier insurance sponsor.

Developed in partnership with BBDO Chicago, the campaign will run across television, digital and social media platforms.

Street Fighter, featuring Reigns as Akuma and Rhodes as Guile, is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16.