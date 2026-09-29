Backstage Update On Naomi’s WWE Return Status

Naomi could be getting closer to making her return to WWE after spending more than a year away from the ring.

According to a new report from False Finish, WWE is currently making preparations for the former WWE Women’s World Champion to return in the near future.

There is no specific timetable for Naomi’s comeback at this stage, and details regarding WWE’s creative plans for her return have not been revealed.

Naomi has been away from competition since stepping aside due to her pregnancy. She later gave birth to her first child with husband and fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso.

Her most recent match took place at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where she successfully defended the WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match.

Days later, Naomi and Uso appeared on a bonus episode of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, where Naomi revealed that she was pregnant. She subsequently stepped away from WWE competition.

While an exact return date remains unknown, the latest report indicates that preparations are now underway for Naomi’s eventual comeback.