John Cena Pays Tribute To PAC For Second Consecutive Day Following His Passing

John Cena has once again paid tribute to PAC following the AEW star’s passing at the age of 40.

For the second consecutive day, Cena used his daily Instagram post to honor PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

On Tuesday, the 17-time world champion shared a photo from their 2015 WWE United States Championship Open Challenge match on Raw. The image showed PAC, then competing under the name Neville, delivering a kick to Cena.

The post followed Cena’s tribute on Monday, when he shared a photo of PAC performing his signature Red Arrow during his WWE career. As is customary with Cena’s Instagram posts, neither tribute included a caption.

Cena is among numerous wrestlers who have honored PAC in recent days. Becky Lynch, Penta and Bayley incorporated tributes to him into their ring gear during Monday night’s WWE Raw.

AEW will continue celebrating PAC’s life and career on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which will serve as a tribute show.

The company has also released a 30-minute special titled Remembering PAC’s Greatest AEW Matches and Moments across its official digital platforms.

PAC passed away on Sunday at the age of 40, less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out in Chicago.

An official cause of death has not been announced.