Backstage Update On TNA’s Plans To Honor PAC On iMPACT

TNA is reportedly working to add a tribute honoring the late PAC to this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC.

The September 30 edition of iMPACT was taped in advance and had already been completed before PAC, real name Ben Satterley, passed away on Sunday at the age of 40.

Despite the episode already being in the can, TNA is reportedly working to incorporate a tribute graphic and additional elements honoring the former AEW star into Thursday night’s broadcast.

PAC passed away less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out in Chicago.

This week’s iMPACT will also feature several matches as TNA continues building toward Bound For Glory.

AJ Francis will take on Moose, while Cedric Alexander faces Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater battles Joe Alonzo. Zoey Serrano will also face Indi Hartwell.

BDE and Mr. Elegance will square off in a qualifying match for the X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory.

Additionally, The Hardys are scheduled to call out The Syx for war following the recent revelation that Syx were behind the mystery attacks targeting Matt and Jeff Hardy.