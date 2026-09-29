The Rock Pays Emotional Tribute To PAC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has paid an emotional tribute to PAC following the AEW star’s passing at the age of 40.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, had passed away. Johnson subsequently shared a video on Instagram offering his condolences to Satterley’s family and reflecting on the bond shared throughout the professional wrestling industry.

“Man, it hurts my heart to do this. I want to send out into the universe, and to the Satterley family, my love and my condolences, my support, my light, my mana, as you endure the loss of your loved one, Benjamin Satterley.

For those who are watching this who don’t know who Benjamin Satterley was, he was a professional wrestler known in WWE as Neville. I’d met him a few times, shook his hand, and most recently, he was known as PAC in AEW, All Elite Wrestling.

And he passed away sadly, young, too young. I believe he was 40. I was just so sorry to hear this news.

As global as professional wrestling is, as global as WWE is, and as much as AEW is growing into this phenomenal wrestling company, wherever you’re wrestling around the world—Asia, Latin America, Europe, it doesn’t matter—as global as professional wrestling is, we’re still a very tight-knit unit and a tight-knit group because we all share the same DNA. And that is our love and our passion for the squared circle and to perform for audiences around the world.

And we’re a little crazy, and that’s okay.

But when we lose one of our own, it hurts. And when they’re young and so insanely talented, it really, really f*cking hurts. And especially when a life is robbed and you don’t get that opportunity to live a full life. And as I’ve lost a lot of friends, as we’ve known, so…

To my friend Tony Khan, I’m so sorry for your loss. My friend QT and the entire locker room—all the locker rooms, the men and women of AEW—I’m so sorry for your loss. And to those, of course, my colleagues in WWE who knew him well, I’m so sorry. So sorry all around.

And to the Satterley family, I wish you love and light as you endure this pain.

And stay strong. And let this heartbreaking loss—may it inform us all, as all losses do when we lose people we love and care about, young or not young, family members, etc. Let it guide and inform us on how we should live every day, in every moment. Try to be as present as we possibly can in every f*cking thing we do, because you just never know what’s waiting around the corner.

God bless you, Benjamin, and thank you for the memories, and thank you for entertaining the masses. And as I like to say, thank you for moving the crowd.

And as we say in wrestling, thank you for the house.

All right, Satterley family, stay strong.”

Johnson also extended his condolences to AEW President Tony Khan, QT Marshall, the AEW locker room and those in WWE who knew and worked with Satterley.

The Rock joins a growing number of names from across the wrestling world who have paid tribute to PAC in the days following his passing.