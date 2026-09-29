Speculation On WWE’s Plans For Big Cass Following RAW Loss

Dave Meltzer believes Big Cass’ latest loss on WWE Raw could be a sign that the company has cooled on plans to establish him as a major singles performer.

Cass faced Dragon Lee on the September 28 episode of Raw, with Lee escaping a chokeslam attempt before catching the returning heavyweight with a sunset flip to score the victory.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said the decision to have Cass lose to Lee immediately stood out to him. “They would never let Cass, if they had plans for him, lose to Dragon Lee.”

Meltzer wasn’t critical of Cass’ performance, however. He considered it the strongest match Cass has had since returning to WWE, but questioned what the result could indicate about his current positioning within the company.

The defeat follows several other recent losses for Cass. Je’Von Evans defeated him during WWE’s South American live-event tour and again in a Money in the Bank qualifying match earlier this month. Meltzer did not report that WWE has formally abandoned plans for Cass or that a company source had told him his singles push was over. His assessment was based on how WWE traditionally books performers it intends to protect.

The discussion also led Meltzer to raise the possibility that Cass could eventually benefit from reuniting with his longtime tag-team partner Enzo Amore. “I think Cass may need Enzo.”

Cass returned to WWE without Amore and was initially presented as a more serious singles competitor. Cass and Amore became one of WWE’s most recognizable tag teams during their original run together before splitting in 2017.

There is currently no indication that WWE is pursuing Amore, that negotiations have taken place or that the company intends to reunite the former partners.

For now, Meltzer’s comments represent his interpretation of Cass’ recent booking rather than a report that WWE has made a definitive change to its plans for him.