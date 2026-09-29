WWE NXT’s Keanu Carver Subject To Extended Temporary Protection Order

WWE NXT wrestler Keanu Carver, whose legal name is Kevin Robertson, is subject to a temporary order of protection following allegations made by another NXT talent in a Florida court.

According to a report from POST Wrestling, the unidentified petitioner alleges that Robertson stalked and harassed them following the end of their relationship.

The petition, filed on September 14, alleges that Robertson repeatedly made unwanted visits to the petitioner’s residence and called them dozens of times, including as many as 44 calls in a single day. The 49-page filing reportedly contains screenshots of calls and security camera images that the petitioner alleges show Robertson repeatedly visiting the residence.

The filing also contains allegations concerning Robertson’s conduct during their relationship. The petitioner claims Robertson physically restrained them, threatened to kill them and their cats, and grabbed them by the throat on multiple occasions.

Those allegations have not been established in court.

According to the petition, police were contacted on September 13 after Robertson allegedly returned to the petitioner’s home, refused to leave and threatened to harm himself. Robertson reportedly left before officers arrived, and the petitioner sought an order of protection the following day.

A judge granted a temporary order on September 14. Following a hearing on September 22, the order was extended through another hearing scheduled for October 20.

Under the order, Robertson must remain at least 500 feet away from the petitioner and is prohibited from contacting them. Robertson requested a continuance in order to obtain legal counsel.

The protection order is a civil matter. POST Wrestling reported that the case remains under investigation by the State Attorney’s Office, but the outlet was unable to confirm whether criminal charges will ultimately be filed.

Robertson last appeared on NXT television on September 8 and subsequently competed at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, on September 12.

His current WWE status remains unclear. POST Wrestling was unable to confirm whether Robertson has been suspended, whether WWE has launched an internal investigation, or whether the protection order affects his access to the WWE Performance Center. WWE did not respond to the outlet’s questions regarding those matters.

POST Wrestling also contacted Robertson for comment but had not received a response at the time of its report.