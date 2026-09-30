Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Early WWE Money In The Bank Predictions, WTF Moments

It’s been a hot minute, but the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com, is finally back with a brand-new episode!

Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent return to catch up on everything that went down during a busy September in the world of professional wrestling.

The guys look back at the month and hand out their picks across several categories, including:

The MVPs of September

The month’s biggest Duds

The moments that left them saying “WTF?”

And plenty more from across WWE, AEW, and the wider wrestling world

Then, attention turns to WWE Money in the Bank, as Justin and Steven look ahead to the upcoming show and give their early predictions for how one of WWE’s most unpredictable events could play out.

After some time away, there’s plenty for the Hot Tag crew to catch up on — and plenty to debate as another big WWE event approaches.

Listen now: