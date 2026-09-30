MJF Reveals His Goal For When He Returns To AEW

AEW star MJF recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated about multiple topics, including his goals for when he returns to the company.

MJF said, “Well, I already said it on national television. You know, this Will Osprey kid — he’s walking around, he’s saying he’s the best professional wrestler in the world, which is a joke. He’s saying he’s the World Champion, which is a joke… but what you can expect from me coming back is, I’m going to whoever has the fake title, I’m going to beat them and prove that I am the one true champion, emphatically. I’m going to become the first ever undisputed World Champion in the history of my company. And then I’m going to continue to increase business as that is what I do best.”

On facing new opponents:

“I’m going to continue to face some of the best names professional wrestling has to offer, because the best professional wrestlers professional wrestling has to offer, bell to bell, reside in All Elite Wrestling. There are a lot of guys that I’ve not gotten to get in the ring yet. And there are some guys that I’ve actually gotten to be in the ring with before, but it was a long time ago and it was different versions of them. I’m not going to name names, but you can think of people who I wrestled at — you know, before they really evolved — who are now, in my opinion, they’re ready to step in the ring with Big Brew. Are they ready to win? No. No one’s beating me ever, unless they cheat like Kenny did at Beach Break. But I’m very excited at the prospect of getting to wrestle some of this — I don’t want to say new crop because I’m 30, so that sounds ridiculous. It’s like I’m a kid, too. But I am excited to get to wrestle the more evolved versions of people in my locker room.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.