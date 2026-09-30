Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This episode will serve as a tribute show for the late PAC and will follow the All Out event.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a non-title match, AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Ricochet from The Demand.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion and CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone, along with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., will take on CMLL Mexican National Women’s Champion “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Hyan in a tag team match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.