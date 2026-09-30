AEW Programming Schedule For October 2026 Revealed

Warner Bros. Discovery has recently announced the programming schedule for HBO Max in October 2026, which includes shows from All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Notably, there are a few changes this month, with the most significant being the special edition of Dynamite on Tuesday, October 6. This episode will air concurrently with WWE NXT due to the Major League Baseball playoffs on TBS and will be a Grand Slam edition from Paris, France.

The following week on Wednesday, October 14, there will be a combined Dynamite and Collision episode, followed by the WrestleDream countdown show. On Saturday, October 17, the one-hour Tailgate Brawl pre-show will return on both TNT and HBO Max, leading into the WrestleDream pay-per-view, which will also be available on HBO Max and other usual services.

The remaining episodes of Dynamite and Collision for the month will air at their regular times and on their usual days. Furthermore, on October 30, episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage from May and June 2024 will be added to the HBO Max archive, as the content gap between April 2024 and October 2024 continues to be filled. Additionally, the Dynasty episode from this past April will be made available on HBO Max on October 16.