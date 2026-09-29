Report: Police Say No Foul Play Suspected In PAC’s Death

Police have said there are no signs of foul play in the death of AEW star PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

The Des Plaines Police Department told TMZ that investigators do not currently believe anything criminal occurred in connection with Satterley’s death.

The official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined and remain pending further examination by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy has already been performed, but the Medical Examiner’s Office previously told TMZ that additional testing could take several weeks to complete.

Satterley was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Sunday, September 27. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, he was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. He was 40 years old.

A witness who spoke with the California Post said customers noticed Satterley inside the vehicle and called 911, with some entering a nearby restaurant to look for medical equipment while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Satterley’s death came less than 24 hours after he competed at AEW All Out at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

PAC challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship during the event and later appeared during the main event between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay.

AEW officially announced Satterley’s passing on Sunday night.

While police have said there are no indications of foul play, an official cause and manner of death remain pending the results of additional testing.