Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament, “Super” Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux will face AAA’s Tokyo Bad Boys (Kento and Takuma). Additionally, EVOLVE’s Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov will compete against Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) in another first-round match.

In singles action, Naraku will battle Shiloh Hil, the winner of WWE LFG Season Two. Zilla Fatu will also take on Lexis King from BirthRight.

Another highlight of the episode will be a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal. Participants include Arianna Grace, Layla Diggs, Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside, M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Ivy Nile, Kiana James, Adelicious, Lady Shani, Lizzy Rain, Thea Hail, Skylar Raye, ZARIA, Izzi Dame, Kali Armstrong, Reina Volcan, Nikkita Lyons, Chantel Monroe, and La Catalina.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.