Keanu Carver Deletes Cryptic Tweets Amid Ongoing Protection Order Case

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE NXT star Keanu Carver is currently subject to an order of protection filed by another NXT talent with whom he was previously in a relationship. The initial report did not disclose the identity of the person who filed the petition.

The allegations include claims that Carver was physically abusive and threatening during their relationship and that, following their breakup, he repeatedly visited the petitioner’s home and made dozens of unwanted phone calls. The allegations have not been established in court.

A temporary order of protection was granted and has since been extended until a hearing scheduled for October 20.

Following reports about the case, Carver posted two messages on his Twitter (X) account, both of which have since been deleted.

The first stated, “yall gone sound dumb ash in a month.”

In a second post, Carver wrote, “Fake ass virtue signaling mfs. everything done inna dark come to light”

Carver has not appeared on WWE NXT television since September 8 and has not competed in a match since an NXT live event on September 12 in Lakeland, Florida.