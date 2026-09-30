Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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Backstage Update On Mason Rook After Being Pulled From Tuesday’s WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-
Mason Rook
Mason Rook

WWE NXT star Mason Rook was recently pulled from his NXT Championship match against Grayson Waller. He was deemed not medically cleared to compete.

In a video shared by the NXT Twitter (X) account, General Manager Robert Stone informed Waller that he would not be facing Rook on Tuesday’s show. While Stone didn’t provide many details, he mentioned that Rook will be out “for the foreseeable future.” He then announced that Waller would defend his title in an open challenge against anyone on the NXT roster, and EK Prosper stepped up to compete.

Rook’s last match took place on September 19th during a 6-Man Tag Team Match. He also appeared on last week’s episode of NXT, where he engaged in a promo duel with Waller. There are currently no updates on the specifics of Rook’s medical status, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

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