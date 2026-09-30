Zoey Stark Says Women’s Wrestling Time Is Cut In “90–95%” Of Matches

Former WWE star Zoey Serrano, previously known as Zoey Stark, has revealed the one thing she would change about women’s wrestling.

Speaking in a video published on her YouTube channel, Serrano said her biggest issue isn’t the oversexualization of women’s wrestling, but rather the amount of in-ring time female performers receive.

“I feel like a lot of you are going to think I’m going to say the oversexualization of women’s wrestling. That’s not it. I understand that there is a time and a place for that. I get it.

What I feel like should change is the amount of time that women are given to wrestle. It seems like any time that we go out there, our time gets cut without fail. I can’t say 100%, but we’ll say a good 90–95%. We always have more than one plan. We have Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C just to protect ourselves. That way, if we get into the ring and we hear, ‘Hey, you got to go home now’—home meaning get the pin and get to the back—we’ll just jump right to Plan C.

Now, I’m not saying it doesn’t happen to the men. For sure it does. It just feels like it happens way more to the women than it does the men.

And all of us in the locker room, we always, always, always have different plans to protect ourselves. You know, when you’re only given so much time, you got to make the most of it. And that’s what a lot of us do.”

Serrano explained that female wrestlers often prepare multiple versions of their matches in case their allotted time is reduced, allowing them to quickly adjust if instructed to go directly to the finish.

While acknowledging that men’s matches can also have their time cut, Serrano said that, in her experience, it feels as though it happens far more frequently to the women.