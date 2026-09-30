Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026: Start Time, Match Card And How To Watch

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE AAA Worlds Collide 2026
WWE AAA Worlds Collide 2026

WWE and AAA return tonight with the latest edition of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

The event was taped in Chicago, Illinois, and will premiere tonight, Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by a six-man tag team match featuring CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano taking on Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.

Also scheduled for the event are the following matches:

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos

Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Los Perros del Mal’s Daga & Berto

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid vs. Las Tóxicas’ Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Je’Von Evans vs. EK Prosper

La Parka, Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada & Adelicious vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

Oba Femi is also advertised to make a special appearance during the show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved