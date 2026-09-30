WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026: Start Time, Match Card And How To Watch

WWE and AAA return tonight with the latest edition of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

The event was taped in Chicago, Illinois, and will premiere tonight, Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by a six-man tag team match featuring CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano taking on Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.

Also scheduled for the event are the following matches:

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos

Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Los Perros del Mal’s Daga & Berto

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid vs. Las Tóxicas’ Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Je’Von Evans vs. EK Prosper

La Parka, Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada & Adelicious vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

Oba Femi is also advertised to make a special appearance during the show.