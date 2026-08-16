TNA Has Significant Interest In WWE Tryout Standout Josh Bishop

According to Fightful Select, sources have confirmed that top indie star Josh Bishop is drawing significant interest from TNA Wrestling. The report noted that TNA management took notice of Bishop for his performances in Fourth Rope Wrestling.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Bishop participated in a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is currently working with Major League Wrestling but does not have a contract. During the summer, he stepped in as a replacement for Baron Corbin, taking over the World Tag Team Championship duties alongside Donovan Dijak.

Bishop has previously appeared on TNA television as a freelancer. He made his debut for the company during the July 25, 2024, episode of iMPACT. Last year, he teamed up with Real1 (formerly known as Enzo Amore) and WWE’s latest acquisition, Zilla Fatu, as part of the Ropebreakers. They faced off against Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, and Jake Something in a 6-man tag team match at the Slammiversary 2025 pre-show, where they emerged victorious.