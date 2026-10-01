WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results – September 30, 2026

Venue: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

Commentary: Corey Graves and JBL

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada, LA Parka and Adelicious vs. The Vanity Project and Mini Abismo Negro

Mr. Iguana opened the match against Ricky Smokes, using La Yesca to bite his opponent’s hand. Adelicious and Myka Lockwood then entered, with Lockwood catching Adelicious in midair and delivering a moonsault fallaway slam.

Mr. Iguana later ran through Brad Baylor with a spinning DDT and springboard crossbody before bringing LA Parka into the match. Parka showcased his athleticism with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, release German suplex and roll-through cutter.

The opposing team eventually isolated Parka with assistance from Jackson Drake and Lockwood at ringside. Parka survived long enough to tag Iguana, who attacked everyone with La Yesca before delivering an Iguana Rana.

Mascarita Sagrada entered and took control of Mini Abismo Negro with a cazadora hurricanrana, headscissors and cannonball senton through the ropes. When Lockwood tried to interfere, Adelicious dropped her with a kick before wiping out both Lockwood and Drake with a flying crossbody.

Iguana and Parka followed with dives onto the remaining competitors. Back inside, Sagrada countered a super twisting headscissors into an inside cradle to secure the victory.

Winners: Mr. Iguana, Mascarita Sagrada, LA Parka and Adelicious

Following the match, Corey Graves and JBL offered their condolences to the family of Benjamin Satterley, who competed in WWE as Neville and Adrian Neville.

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

Dragon Lee and Jack Cartwheel opened with an athletic display of counters, including matching leg sweeps, dropkicks and kip-ups. Cartwheel gained the early advantage with a spinning headscissors and Space Flying Tiger Drop.

Lee avoided a 450 splash and answered with a shotgun dropkick, wrecking-ball dropkick and Shibata-style corner dropkick. Cartwheel later countered Lee’s attempted plancha with a pump kick, and the two continued trading strikes around ringside.

Cartwheel landed a standing Spanish Fly for a close two-count before Lee responded with a pop-up superkick and Diamond Dust. Cartwheel survived and countered a Styles Clash with a reverse hurricanrana, followed by a crucifix driver for another near fall.

Cartwheel attempted Jack’s Arrow, but Lee raised his knees to block it. Lee then delivered the Hidden Blade and finished Cartwheel with Operation Dragon.

Winner: Dragon Lee

After the match, Lee embraced Cartwheel in a show of respect.

Fatal Influence vs. Las Toxicas

Fallon Henley and La Hiedra opened the match by trading takedowns and pinning combinations. Lainey Reid entered against Flammer, who responded to Reid’s taunting with a superkick, running hurricanrana and dropkick.

Las Toxicas worked together to drive Henley into the ring post before Hiedra connected with a running corner dropkick and a pair of Stinkfaces. Jacy Jayne distracted Hiedra from ringside and later struck her behind the referee’s back, allowing Fatal Influence to take control.

Henley and Reid isolated Hiedra with frequent tags and combined offense. Hiedra eventually escaped and tagged Flammer, who ran through both opponents with clotheslines, a double-foot stomp and Codebreaker.

Fatal Influence nearly won after Henley delivered a sliding German suplex and Reid followed with a moonsault, but Hiedra broke the cover with a Michinoku Driver.

During the closing sequence, Flammer tagged Hiedra but continued attacking as though she remained legal. While Flammer celebrated after hitting a running dropkick through the ropes, Reid countered Hiedra’s Michinoku Driver into a rollup for the victory.

Winners: Fatal Influence

Tension remained evident between Flammer and Hiedra after the bell.

Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match

Je’Von Evans vs. Axiom vs. EK Prosper vs. Mini Vikingo

All four competitors displayed their athleticism during a chaotic opening exchange. Je’Von Evans initially kept Mini Vikingo out of a three-man Greco-Roman knuckle lock, prompting Vikingo to confront him directly.

Evans produced a bouncy hurricanrana and several superkicks, while Axiom controlled portions of the action with a double-springboard arm drag and bridging fisherman’s suplex. Vikingo entered with a springboard tornillo before wiping out the field with a Sky Twister Press.

EK Prosper made his presence felt with a dropkick-spinning DDT combination, springboard Asai moonsault and frog splash. He later powerbombed Vikingo into Axiom to break a rear-naked choke.

The pace continued accelerating as Evans delivered the Red Dot and a running reverse Sliced Bread for a near fall. Vikingo responded with a reverse hurricanrana and crucifix driver, but could not secure the pin.

Axiom and Vikingo delivered simultaneous avalanche Spanish Flies before Evans struck Axiom with a Busaiku Knee. Axiom spectacularly countered the OG Cutter with the Golden Ratio in midair, but the match continued.

Evans later countered Vikingo’s shooting-star press with a cutter. Prosper dropped Evans with a flying knee and nearly stole the victory, but Vikingo broke the cover with a shooting-star press.

Vikingo dragged Axiom into position and connected with the 630 senton to become the next challenger for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Winner and new No. 1 contender: Mini Vikingo

Evans, Axiom and Prosper raised Vikingo’s hand after the match.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

La Catalina and Roxanne Perez exchanged holds and pinning combinations before Perez slapped the champion and hid behind the ropes.

Catalina responded with a clothesline, shoulder tackle and elbow drop. Perez then appeared to injure her knee, but the injury was a ruse. She attacked Catalina from behind, drove her shoulder-first into the ring post and sent her face-first into the steel steps.

Perez controlled the middle portion of the match, using a cartwheel knee drop and rear chin lock. Catalina fought back by repeatedly driving Perez into the turnbuckles before connecting with a missile dropkick, running hip attack and Gory Bomb into the corner.

Perez answered with a Shining Wizard and later applied the Crossface after hitting La Mistica. Catalina escaped and delivered a big boot and the Perros Attack.

Perez attempted to use the middle rope for leverage during a pin, but the referee caught her. She then sent Catalina outside and connected with a suicide dive.

Back inside, Catalina blocked Pop Rox and caught Perez in a bridging jackknife cover to retain her championship.

Winner and still AAA Reina de Reinas Champion: La Catalina

Perez attacked Catalina after the match, delivering a chop block before posing with the championship.

The Lucha Brothers vs. Los Perros del Mal

Rey Fenix and Berto opened with a fast-paced series of counters that ended in a standoff. Penta and Daga then entered and immediately exchanged strikes after Penta delivered his “Cero Miedo” taunt.

The Lucha Brothers used their trademark tandem offense, including an assisted cazadora splash and double superkicks. Angel distracted Penta from ringside, allowing Los Perros del Mal to gain control and attack Penta behind the referee’s back.

Fenix eventually received the tag and ran through Berto with clotheslines and the Goodbye Amigo Kick. Karmen Petrovic tripped Fenix from outside, allowing Berto to hit an inside-out lariat.

Los Perros del Mal isolated Fenix until he created an opening with a hurricanrana and superkick. Penta entered with a series of clotheslines before the brothers delivered stereo somersault planchas.

The teams exchanged increasingly heavy offense as the match progressed. Fenix delivered a handspring cutter, while Daga answered with a Brainbuster and diving forearm for a near fall.

Fenix responded with a roll-through cutter as Penta planted Berto with the Mexican Destroyer. With Fenix close to securing the victory, Petrovic and Angel created another distraction.

Daga then delivered a blatant low blow, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification.

Winners by disqualification: The Lucha Brothers

Los Perros del Mal continued attacking after the bell, but Fenix and Penta fought back. Fenix sent Daga into the guardrail, while Penta cleared the ring and joined his brother in delivering a double superkick to Angel.

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, Omos and JD McDonagh

CM Punk joined forces with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano against Dominik Mysterio, Omos and JD McDonagh, who were accompanied by Dorian Roldan.

After just over 20 minutes of action, the babyface trio secured the victory.

Winners: CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano

Dominik, Omos and McDonagh attacked their opponents following the match. Dominik posed with a championship belt as the victorious team was left lying.

The arena lights suddenly went out and Oba Femi’s music played. The crowd grunted along with his entrance theme and chanted his name as he made his way to the ring.

Oba entered alone and stood across from Omos in a dramatic confrontation between the two powerhouses. Oba then clotheslined Omos over the top rope and celebrated inside the ring.

An enraged Omos wanted to continue the fight, but Dominik and McDonagh convinced him to retreat with them as Worlds Collide came to an end.