AEW Dynamite Results – September 30, 2026

Venue: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This week’s special episode of AEW Dynamite honored the life and career of Benjamin “PAC” Satterley, who passed away at the age of 40 over the weekend.

AEW Pays Tribute to PAC

The broadcast opened with a memorial graphic for PAC before Excalibur delivered an emotional tribute from the commentary desk.

Tony Schiavone stood inside the dimly lit ring alongside flowers and photographs honoring PAC. He spoke about AEW being a family before introducing previously recorded footage of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders following Moxley’s loss to Will Ospreay at AEW All Out.

The segment represented PAC’s final known first-run AEW appearance. After Moxley finished speaking and walked away, each member of the Death Riders followed, leaving PAC as the final person shown on camera.

Back inside the arena, Schiavone asked everyone to remain silent as AEW held a traditional ten-bell salute in PAC’s memory.

AEW Continental Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley entered alongside the Death Riders for his title defense against Orange Cassidy. The emotional atmosphere continued as the referee struggled to contain his tears while presenting the Continental Championship.

The match began with an extended technical exchange. Moxley attempted to control Cassidy with a hammerlock and bulldog choke, but the challenger repeatedly escaped and forced the champion toward the ropes.

Moxley turned aggressive on the floor, driving Cassidy face-first into the announce table. He maintained control with a piledriver and later dropkicked Cassidy from the apron into the commentary desk.

Cassidy frustrated the champion by repeatedly rolling across the ring and escaping to the opposite side. When Moxley tried to intercept him, Cassidy struck with a suicide dive before connecting with a diving elbow and an around-the-world DDT for a near fall.

Cassidy landed an Orange Punch, but Moxley immediately responded with a cutter. The two exchanged strikes before Moxley mocked Cassidy’s signature kicks and briefly placed his own hands inside his pockets. Cassidy answered with a dropkick and two Orange Punches.

After several close pinning combinations, Moxley delivered a clothesline in tribute to PAC. He then attempted the Brutalizer, only for Cassidy to counter and apply PAC’s submission himself.

Moxley escaped, targeted Cassidy’s ankle and delivered a stomp. The champion followed with the Death Rider to secure the pinfall and retain his title.

Winner and still AEW Continental Champion: Jon Moxley

Moxley remained seated in the ring until Bryan Danielson’s music played. An emotional Danielson entered and came face-to-face with his longtime rival before the two embraced.

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta

Before the match, Hangman Page reflected on PAC’s life and legacy.

The contest began with all eight competitors brawling. The Don Callis Family cleared the ring and isolated Nick Jackson, but The Young Bucks fought back by sending Trent Beretta to the floor with a sunset flip-German suplex combination.

Rocky Romero attempted to intervene, only to find Kenny Omega and Hangman Page waiting for him. The Elite cleared the ring and launched simultaneous dives onto their opponents before delivering punches in all four corners.

The Don Callis Family eventually isolated Matt Jackson. Romero cut him off from making a tag and connected with repeated corner clotheslines, but Matt escaped and delivered a series of suplexes.

Nick Jackson entered and ran through RPG Vice before Fletcher and Knight attempted to stop him. Nick survived long enough to tag Page, who cleared the ring and planted Knight with the Dead Eye for a two-count.

Omega later connected with snap dragon suplexes on Romero and Beretta. The Elite followed with a Superkick Party and another series of dives.

In the closing sequence, Page struck Beretta with the Buckshot Lariat, sending him directly into a V-Trigger from Omega. The Bucks added the BTE Trigger before Omega finished Beretta with the One-Winged Angel.

Winners: The Elite

PAC’s Family Issues a Statement

Cash Wheeler delivered an emotional tribute to PAC, describing Benjamin Satterley as a complete professional and an exceptional person. Wheeler said the evening felt as though everyone was still waiting for PAC to arrive at his own appreciation show.

Renee Paquette later read a statement from PAC’s family reflecting on his life and career while thanking AEW and the wrestling community for their support.

PAC’s entrance music then played throughout the Petersen Events Center.

AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed subsequently entered the ring. They placed their championships beside a commemorative PAC towel in recognition of his history as an AEW World Trios Champion before embracing.

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

Ricochet shared his memories of PAC before entering with the Gates of Agony and carrying a towel honoring him. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay followed with United Empire.

Ospreay and Ricochet shook hands and embraced before the bell. Once the match began, the longtime rivals exchanged fast-paced offense and early pinning combinations.

Ospreay sent Ricochet to the floor with a headscissors before following with a dive through the ropes. Ricochet soon answered with a dive of his own, landing on his feet after wiping out the world champion.

Following the commercial break, Ospreay connected with the Stundog Millionaire and a DDT. Ricochet countered the Storm Breaker with a hurricanrana and followed with a Phoenix Splash from the middle rope for a near fall.

Ospreay delivered a reverse hurricanrana, but Ricochet landed on his feet. The two continued trading strikes and counters until Ospreay caught Ricochet with an enzuigiri.

Ricochet blocked the Hidden Blade, connected with a backslide driver and followed with a Liger Bomb. He then delivered a shooting-star Pele kick in tribute to PAC before landing a shooting-star press for another close count.

Ospreay countered the Spirit Gun with a Styles Clash and followed with the Hidden Blade. Rather than attempting the cover, Ospreay looked toward the turnbuckles and pulled Ricochet into position.

The AEW World Champion climbed to the top rope and delivered PAC’s Black Arrow to earn the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Afterward, Ospreay and Ricochet embraced alongside their respective allies. Ospreay then delivered his own tribute to PAC.

Mercedes Moné, Persephone and Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir, Hyan and Thunder Rosa

A chair and towel honoring PAC remained displayed at ringside as Persephone and Thunder Rosa opened the match.

Persephone controlled the early exchanges before tagging Britt Baker, who drove Rosa into the corner with forearms. All six women became involved, with Marina Shafir, Hyan and Rosa eventually clearing their opponents from the ring.

Mercedes Moné isolated Rosa following the commercial break, but Rosa created an opening and tagged Shafir. Marina exchanged strikes with the AEW Women’s World Champion before delivering a double-underhook attack and a German suplex from the ropes in tribute to PAC.

Shafir applied Mother’s Milk until Persephone broke the hold. Baker later tagged in, connected with a hook kick and put on her glove while acknowledging Jon Moxley at ringside.

Baker attempted the Lockjaw, but Shafir escaped and applied PAC’s Brutalizer. Baker submitted, giving Shafir’s team the victory.

Winners: Marina Shafir, Hyan and Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia and Gabe Kidd vs. Wardlow, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle

The main event was preceded by additional tributes from Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin.

The Don Callis Family entered first, with Wardlow making his return alongside Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli then entered through the crowd and gathered around the memorial chair dedicated to PAC. Jon Moxley joined the commentary desk, apparently leaving the Death Riders one partner short.

The group’s entrance music played again, revealing Bryan Danielson as its surprise fifth member.

All 10 competitors immediately brawled before the match settled into a traditional tag-team format. The Don Callis Family isolated Garcia until he escaped and tagged Kidd, who went directly after Archer.

Castagnoli later hoisted Alexander into a delayed vertical suplex and dropped him across the top rope. Danielson followed with a double-foot stomp before Claudio swung Alexander into a dropkick from Yuta.

Wardlow entered and planted Yuta with an F5. The Don Callis Family then isolated Yuta until he created enough separation to tag Danielson.

Danielson entered to a major reaction and unloaded on the opposing team. He targeted Alexander with repeated kicks, but Alexander countered with an ankle lock. Danielson escaped and applied the LeBell Lock until Wardlow broke the submission.

The match descended into chaos as Castagnoli exchanged strikes with Wardlow and dropped him with a flying uppercut. Alexander delivered a series of German suplexes to Danielson before Doyle and Garcia became the legal competitors.

When Lance Archer grabbed Marina Shafir by the throat, she countered by applying an armbar over the ropes. Garcia knocked Archer to the floor, leaving Doyle surrounded by the Death Riders.

The group overwhelmed Doyle with repeated corner clotheslines. Danielson and Yuta followed with dives to the floor before Kidd struck Doyle with a PAC-style lariat.

Garcia added the Dragonslayer, and Castagnoli connected with a curb stomp. Garcia covered Doyle to secure the victory.

Winners: Bryan Danielson and the Death Riders

After the match, the Death Riders embraced inside the ring. A video package celebrating PAC’s life and career aired before the broadcast returned for one final shot of the chair and towel displayed in his honor.

The special tribute edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with the wrestling world remembering Benjamin “PAC” Satterley.