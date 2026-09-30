Latest Update On Steven Borden Following Scary AEW All Out Injury

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Steven Borden suffered a scary landing during his match at last weekend’s All Out 2026 pay-per-view, resulting in the bout being stopped and Borden being transported to a hospital.

Borden teamed with TNT Champion Darby Allin against Don Callis Family members Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher. During the match, Borden and Knight attempted simultaneous coast-to-coast dives from opposite sides of the ring, resulting in a mid-air collision.

Borden landed hard on the back of his head, prompting the referee and medical personnel to stop the match. Knight and Fletcher were subsequently awarded the victory.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan provided an encouraging update during the post-All Out media scrum, revealing that Borden was “awake and responsive” at the hospital and that his initial test results had come back positive.

Additional details have since emerged regarding Borden’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the spot.

During the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Borden was eager to perform the dive. There was significant concern among others involved in the match following the collision, but the situation ultimately turned out about as positively as could have been hoped given the circumstances.

According to Sapp, Borden could potentially return to the ring within the next several weeks, provided he continues to feel good.

Dave Meltzer also provided an update during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. When Bryan Alvarez asked about the conditions of Borden and UFC fighter Raoni Barcelos, Meltzer confirmed that both were okay.

Meltzer was unsure whether Borden had already flown home following his hospitalization but said he had been informed that Borden was medically able to do so.

The spot generated considerable discussion and criticism on social media, with some fans comparing it to a similar simultaneous dive previously attempted by Ricochet and Logan Paul in WWE.

Ricochet subsequently responded to the discussion on Twitter/X and defended those involved while emphasizing the inherent risks associated with professional wrestling.

“No, we tried it once and that was basically it. But it doesn’t matter if we practiced it once or 100 times. People have been hurt in wrestling doing high risk and low risk moves. It unfortunately is an aspect we face every time we step into the ring. No one is at fault here. Its just an unfortunate situation. So lets just hope that Steven continues to get better.”

Borden is the son of WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW star Sting and has recently begun establishing his own in-ring career.

While the latest reports regarding his condition are encouraging, it remains unclear exactly when Borden will be cleared to compete again. Fightful’s report indicates that a return within the coming weeks is possible depending on how he feels.

It is also currently unclear whether Borden will appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite or this weekend’s live edition of Collision.