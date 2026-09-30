Jeff Jarrett Shares Memory Of A 15-Minute Chat With PAC Before AEW All Out

Jeff Jarrett has reflected on his final conversation with PAC, recalling an ordinary encounter in catering before AEW All Out that has taken on far greater significance following the late star’s passing.

Speaking on My World, Jarrett revealed that he crossed paths with PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, near the coffee area backstage at All Out. What began as a brief interaction turned into a 10-to-15-minute conversation about rugby and soccer, without either man discussing professional wrestling.

“Me and PAC ended up right by the coffee. We met and then we just started chatting, and I got a buddy who’s connected with rugby in the UK, and so we started down a rugby conversation. Like I told you last night, our bumping into each other at the coffee cooler area went from about a two or three-minute chat to, I don’t know, 10, 15-minute chat. He’s more of a soccer guy, just a good-hearted chat, nothing about wrestling. And then when you have those kind of conversations, to me, then all of a sudden, you know, like life, then you get into, hey man, the real person. It’s not business, and that conversation, just about the most simplistic deal in the world. Of course he had his match to go on too, and I was going back to get dressed, but that is the last memory I have. And you know, you just walk away. I walked away from the conversation just laughing and cutting up and enjoying it.”

Jarrett also reflected on the importance he places on how wrestlers conduct themselves away from the ring, explaining that getting to know PAC as a person left as much of an impression on him as Satterley’s work inside the squared circle.

“Outside the ring, Conrad, to me is equally important in how you carry yourself. And I mean, this sounds so trivial, but the observations of how a guy deals with folks in catering, how a guy deals with folks checking in hotels, how a guy deals with the fans, how someone presents themselves in a public manner, to me it always matters. You know the old saying that character is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. If you live a public life, nobody’s looking is really not a reality, but you got to do the right thing all times.”

PAC competed at AEW All Out shortly after that conversation, challenging Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

For Jarrett, however, his final memory of Satterley has little to do with wrestling. Instead, it remains a simple backstage conversation between the two men about sports, ending with Jarrett walking away laughing and enjoying the interaction.