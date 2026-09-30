Andrade Shares Emotional Tribute To PAC After Wrestling His Final Match At AEW All Out

Andrade El Idolo has shared an emotional tribute to PAC after facing the late AEW star in what would become his final match.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, had passed away at the age of 40. Just one night earlier, PAC challenged Andrade for the AEW National Championship at All Out.

Taking to Instagram, Andrade recalled learning the news from Penta after returning home to Miami and initially hoping that reports of PAC’s passing were untrue.

“I still can’t believe it! I was arriving home in Miami, having decided to take a break from social media for a day or two, when I got a call from Penta asking if I knew anything or if something had happened during the match.

I told him, ‘I don’t believe what you’re telling me,’ and he said, ‘I don’t believe it either.’ We thought it was just a rumor. ‘Let’s hope it’s just a lie!’ But then I started getting messages and calls from wrestlers across various promotions. I spoke to the AEW office, and they confirmed the news was true.

It was something I never imagined! He looked so good on Saturday. We finished the match, and Ben was happy about heading back to London soon to see his family. I never imagined it would be his last match. We both knew we had more to give.

He was someone I always wanted to wrestle, and I enjoyed sharing the ring with him. He was such a special wrestler. He had it all, and he always pushed me to give that little bit extra. He just kept getting better. Every year, I’d ask myself, ‘PAC is even better than before.’

I remember Bandido gave him a Santos Laguna shirt on Saturday, and we joked about how the colors looked just like Celtic’s.

My friend, you were incredible inside the ring. Nobody like you. And outside of the ring, you had a big heart!

We were in so many of the same promotions at the same time but never faced each other (NJPW, NXT, WWE), and we only got to face off three times in AEW!

I’m going to miss you, Amigo! Wherever you are now, sending you a huge hug!

I’ll never forget this match! Forever PAC.

BEN, DESCANSA EN PAZ! Te extrañaré, amigo. Fuiste uno de los mejores en el negocio.

¡Hasta pronto! Mi más sentido pésame para toda su familia y amigos.”

Andrade’s tribute offered a glimpse into PAC’s mindset following All Out, revealing that Satterley had been looking forward to returning to London to see his family.

He also reflected on their history, noting that although they crossed paths in NJPW, NXT and WWE, they never wrestled each other until both eventually joined AEW.

Their match at All Out ultimately became PAC’s final match.