Steven Borden’s Main Concern After AEW All Out Injury Was The Show

Tony Schiavone has provided a positive update on Steven Borden following the frightening injury he suffered at AEW All Out.

Borden was injured near the end of his tag team match alongside Darby Allin against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher. The incident occurred when Borden and Knight attempted dives from opposite sides of the ring and collided in midair.

Both men went down following the collision, with the referee ultimately stopping the match and awarding the victory to Knight and Fletcher.

During the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Borden was awake and responsive at the hospital. Khan also said Borden’s CT scan and other tests had produced encouraging results.

Speaking on What Happened When, Schiavone revealed that he has since spoken directly with Borden and said the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting was doing well.

“I talked to Steven just yesterday on the phone, and he was fine. He had no headaches. He had no dizziness. As far as a diagnosis is concerned, that has to come from our doctor because I can’t make that. But I can tell you by talking to him, he said, ‘I’m fine. Of all the years that I played football for the University of Kentucky, I never had a concussion. I never experienced anything like that,’” Schiavone said.

According to Schiavone, Borden was particularly concerned that the incident had negatively affected the pay-per-view.

“He was more upset that he thought that he ruined the pay-per-view by what happened. And I said, ‘No, you didn’t because we announced it and then we announced it again to the crowd. So everybody was very happy that you were okay, and that really lifted everybody’s spirits,’” Schiavone said.

AEW has not announced a timetable for Borden’s return to the ring, and Schiavone said he doesn’t know how long Borden will be sidelined.

“So how long he’s gonna be out? I don’t know. I’m sure they have to check on him before he can get back in there. It was very scary,” Schiavone said.

Borden made his AEW Dynamite debut earlier this month after previously competing in dark matches for the company.