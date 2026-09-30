AEW Releases PAC Memorial Shirt With All Sales Supporting The Satterley Family

AEW has released new memorial merchandise honoring PAC, with 100% of the sales going directly to the Satterley family.

Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC in AEW and Neville during his WWE career, passed away over the weekend at the age of 40. Tributes have continued to pour in from across the professional wrestling world in the days since his passing.

On Wednesday, September 30, AEW Shop added a new memorial shirt celebrating Satterley’s life and career. The company confirmed in the product description that all sales from the shirt will benefit his family.

“In Loving Memory of Benjamin Satterley – 1986-2026,” the statement announcing the charity effort began. “100% of this shirt’s sales will go directly to support the Satterley family.”

The memorial design features PAC alongside his real name and the years of his birth and passing. AEW noted that the item may take up to two weeks to ship.

“This item features premium graphics with an ultra-soft finish designed to maintain their vibrance through every wash,” the announcement continued. “As an authentic AEW product, it is crafted to meet the high standards of both the Elite and fans who demand only the best in wrestling apparel.”

The merchandise release comes ahead of Wednesday night’s special edition of AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which will be dedicated to PAC’s life and career.

Will Ospreay and Ricochet, two of Satterley’s longtime rivals, are scheduled to face each other in the main event in his honor.