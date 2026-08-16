Chris Jericho Opens Up About Choosing AEW Instead Of WWE

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Chris Jericho spoke with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales on Wrestling Observer Radio about several topics, including why he decided to remain with the company rather than signing with WWE.

Jericho said, “When it was time to kind of start thinking about coming back, obviously you weigh your options. And there is a lot of factors, but the bottom line is this, and this was the one that really clinched it for me, was I’ve got skin in the game in AEW. I helped start AEW, and in a lot of ways, if there was no Chris Jericho, there might not have been an AEW. And there certainly wasn’t one before me. There was a WWE before Chris Jericho. There was a New Japan before. There was a CMLL before. And there’ll be an AEW after I leave, obviously. And I can’t wait to see how much bigger the company gets over the next 10 years, etc. But when it came down to it, it was like, I like working for Tony. We had to work some things out, which we did. It wasn’t hard to do.”

On who he still wants to work with in AEW:

“Kevin Knight, I would love to do more with him. I’d love to be a tag team with Ricochet. I’d love to be a tag team with Ciampa. I mean, I could do something with Jack Perry. I could work with Mark Davis. I could work with Kyle Fletcher. I could work with The Rascalz. The Rascalz could be like my minions.”

You can check out Jericho’s comments below.

WOR: A huge thank you to Chris Jericho for joining us on the program ~! Be sure to check out the VietSlam documentary. https://t.co/bprjfuGFJM pic.twitter.com/Q45fPkEv2b — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) August 14, 2026

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)