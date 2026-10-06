Booker T Confirms He Trained Travis Scott For Potential WWE In-Ring Debut

Travis Scott’s potential WWE in-ring career progressed to the point where the rapper began training with Booker T.

Scott became prominently involved with WWE around WrestleMania 41, playing a role in the main event that saw John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. At the time, there were indications that WWE was considering having Scott eventually compete in a match.

While an in-ring debut never materialized, Booker has now confirmed that he personally trained Scott in preparation for a possible WWE match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained that Scott showed enough athletic ability to potentially make the transition, but his demanding schedule presented an obstacle. “Just didn’t work out. That’s all. Yeah, I did work with Travis,” Booker said. “I see a lot of guys like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, iShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, and they come in and do a lot of things. A lot of times, it’s for them, but it’s not for everybody.”

Booker noted that Scott was balancing wrestling training with his music career and numerous other commitments, making it difficult to dedicate the necessary amount of time to learning the craft. “With Travis Scott, this guy has so much work, he’s doing this, that, and then he’s trying to do [wrestling], I think that’s what it was more than anything,” Booker continued. “After working with him a couple of times, I could see that he could perform the work; I saw it with my own eyes, but the timing put into this, compared to every other project he had going on, as well as his music, I don’t think the time was right.”

Scott has yet to wrestle an official match for WWE, and it remains unclear whether the company will revisit the possibility of an in-ring appearance in the future.