Former WWE star Dawn Marie discussed various topics with Bodyslam.net, including her earnings during her most profitable year in the WWE.

Marie said, “My best year in WWE was 220L with over $120,000 in expenses. 275 nights in a hotel. That’s 275 days of rental cars. Eating on the road, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Paying for your gym on the road. My hair extensions were like $800 every three months. So I laugh. I laugh at that question. Because I made more money in ECW and I make more money as a nurse than I ever, ever did in WWE. Because I was in WWE in a time where there was nowhere else to go. My first contract with WWE was $75,000. 75 000 and also it was the good old boys club. So a man at my level, or a love like if I was at the same level as a man, that best year, that was like 220, he was probably up into four or fives.”

Marie was part of WWE from 2002 to 2005 after her time with ECW. She notably feuded with Torrie Wilson in a rivalry that involved Wilson’s real-life father, Al, as Marie’s romantic partner.

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(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)