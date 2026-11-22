WWE star and leader of the faction 946, Royce Keys, spoke with Jeremy Jacobowitz about various topics, including which WWE Hall of Famer he would like to add to the group.

Keys said, “Oh, it’s got to be the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry, without a doubt. Name: World’s Strongest Man. Not ‘group of World’s Strongest Men’—the ‘World’s Strongest Man, which means one World’s Strongest Man. So, hell yeah. Mark can join anytime.”

The faction known as 946 comprises Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Jaida Parker, and Cruz Montana. They are scheduled to face The Bloodline in a Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series. On the November 16 episode of RAW, 946 secured the WarGames advantage when Montana pinned Jey Uso during a tag team match alongside Carmelo Hayes against The Usos.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

You can check out Keys’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)