WWE could undergo significant changes to its creative leadership structure in 2027, with new details emerging about Bruce Prichard’s expected transition into a reduced role and several prominent names potentially being considered for different positions within the company.

As previously reported, Prichard is expected to step away from his current responsibilities as WWE Executive Director following WrestleMania 43 next April. Rather than departing WWE entirely, the longtime executive is reportedly planning to transition into a consulting position that would allow him to work from home.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ed Koskey and Robert Roode are expected to take over many of Prichard’s existing responsibilities, including administrative duties. However, another possibility reportedly being discussed involves Shawn Michaels moving into a creative position on WWE’s main roster.

Michaels currently oversees WWE NXT, having played a central role in the developmental brand’s creative direction and talent development. A move to the main roster would potentially create a significant vacancy within NXT’s leadership structure.

One name previously rumored as a possible replacement is AJ Styles, although Meltzer indicated that such an arrangement currently appears unlikely.

Styles, who has occasionally worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, has reportedly told people that his decision to retire from in-ring competition was largely motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family.

Taking on the demanding responsibilities associated with running NXT would seemingly conflict with those priorities, making him an unlikely candidate for the position at this stage.

Another prominent name reportedly discussed in connection with a potential NXT leadership role is CM Punk.

According to Meltzer, Punk has been viewed for several months as someone who could eventually assume a position similar to the one Michaels currently holds. However, any potential transition would likely be several years away rather than an immediate consideration.

Punk, 48, remains focused on his active wrestling career and recently stated during an appearance at an NXT live event that he intends to continue competing for at least another five years.

Meltzer also noted that Punk is currently earning substantial money as an active WWE Superstar and reportedly has approximately five years remaining on his contract.

Those circumstances make an immediate move into a full-time backstage leadership position unlikely, particularly while Punk remains committed to performing in the ring.

Nevertheless, a future role overseeing NXT could become a possibility once his in-ring career concludes, depending on his physical condition, personal interests, and WWE’s leadership needs at that time.

For now, the most immediate potential changes appear to involve Prichard’s expected transition and the redistribution of his responsibilities to Koskey and Roode.

Whether Michaels ultimately moves to the main roster, and who might eventually replace him in NXT, remains uncertain.

No official announcements have been made regarding the reported restructuring, and the various possibilities remain subject to change as WWE approaches WrestleMania 43 in 2027.