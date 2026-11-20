WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently opened up about his marriage to fellow WWE star Candice LeRae, reflecting on their relationship and what has helped them build a successful life together.

During an interview with TV Insider, Gargano discussed celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with LeRae in September and explained why he believes their shared interests have played such an important role in their relationship.

The former NXT Champion credited their mutual love of professional wrestling, Disney, and Marvel, while also acknowledging that their different personalities complement each other.

“Honestly, I think it comes down to we’re both big nerds. I think that’s a secret ingredient. You got to find someone who can share the things that you love, and share the things that you enjoy. Look, we’re both big wrestling nerds. We’re both big Disney nerds. We’re both big Marvel nerds. We both have similar like-mindedness, except I feel like she’s way more adult than I am, which is great. I’m way more childlike, and she handles all the business and things like that. So I think that is a great combination.”

Gargano went on to explain that being able to enjoy those interests with his wife has made their relationship particularly meaningful, especially now that they are raising their son, Quill.

“But again, it comes down to just sharing the stuff you love with the person you love, and I was incredibly lucky to find someone to do that with. I made the joke that I made a new best friend with my old best friend, and to be able to have Quill now and share things with him, it’s just a dream come true, man.”

Gargano and LeRae married in September 2016 after establishing themselves as prominent names on the independent wrestling scene. Both later became key figures in WWE’s NXT brand before moving to the main roster.

The couple welcomed their son, Quill, in February 2022 and have frequently shared glimpses of their family life with fans.

While their professional wrestling careers have brought them considerable success, Gargano’s latest comments highlight how much he values the relationship they have built outside the ring.

For Gargano, the key to their marriage ultimately comes down to finding someone who shares his passions and enjoying those experiences together as a family.