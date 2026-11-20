Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has confirmed that she will return to WWE Raw next week, bringing her familiar voice back to the red brand just days before Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

Garcia announced on Instagram that she will handle ring announcing duties for the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, which takes place in Wichita, Kansas, and airs live on Netflix.

The veteran announcer shared her excitement about returning to the microphone, inviting fans to join her for the upcoming broadcast.

“HAVE YOU HEARD?!,” Garcia wrote. “Next Monday, yours truly is BACK on the mic for WWE action with Monday Night RAW LIVE on Netflix.”

She added, “WICHITA, KANSAS… are you READY?! See you LIVE!!”

Garcia has been one of WWE’s most recognizable voices for more than two decades, having served as a ring announcer during several major eras in the company’s history.

Throughout her WWE career, she has introduced countless Superstars and championship matches, becoming a familiar presence at weekly television shows and premium live events.

Her latest appearance comes at an important point on WWE’s calendar, with the November 23 episode serving as Raw’s final broadcast before Survivor Series: WarGames.

The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas, with WWE continuing to build toward the annual show across its weekly programming.

While Garcia has confirmed her involvement in next week’s Raw, she has not indicated whether the appearance will lead to additional announcing duties or a more regular role moving forward.

For now, fans in Wichita can look forward to hearing Garcia back on the microphone when WWE Raw airs live on Netflix on November 23.