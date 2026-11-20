The early betting odds for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 have been released, offering an indication of which Superstars and teams are currently favored to emerge victorious at the upcoming premium live event.

According to odds published by BetOnline.ag, several matches feature clear favorites, while the traditional Survivor Series elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico is currently listed with identical odds for both sides.

In the men’s five-on-five WarGames match, 946 enters as the betting favorite at -250, while The Bloodline is listed as the underdog at +170.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is heavily favored to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch. Morgan is listed at -500, compared to Lynch at +300.

The women’s WarGames match also features a significant difference in the odds, with the team of Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Tatum Paxley favored at -500 against Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin at +300.

The closest matchup on the betting board is the Survivor Series elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico, with both teams listed at -120, making it an even contest according to the published odds.

The current betting odds for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 are as follows:

Men’s Five-on-Five WarGames Match

946: -250 (Favorite)

The Bloodline: +170 (Underdog)

WWE Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan (c): -500 (Favorite)

Becky Lynch: +300 (Underdog)

Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team USA: -120

Team Mexico: -120

No clear favorite

Women’s WarGames Match

Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Tatum Paxley: -500 (Favorites)

Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin: +300 (Underdogs)

In American betting odds, a negative number indicates the amount that would need to be wagered to win $100 in profit, while a positive number represents the potential profit from a $100 wager.

Although betting odds can provide an indication of market expectations, they do not necessarily reflect WWE’s confirmed creative plans or guarantee the outcomes of any matches.

The odds are also subject to change as Survivor Series approaches, particularly if additional storyline developments or changes to the match lineup occur.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.