The Rock’s upcoming appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 reportedly caught several people within the company off guard, with new backstage details emerging about the announcement and his potential return to the ring.

The Hollywood star recently confirmed that he will appear at the November 28 premium live event in Houston, Texas, marking another high-profile WWE appearance for “The Final Boss.” However, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the announcement was unexpected by several individuals working at WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Among those reportedly surprised were members of the company’s live event promotions department, who had not been anticipating confirmation of The Rock’s involvement. The report indicates that WWE did not have its usual digital advertising materials prepared when the news became public, suggesting that the announcement had not been widely communicated internally.

There was reportedly similar uncertainty within the company’s merchandising division. Sources indicated that Survivor Series merchandise associated with The Rock had either not been finalized or that any existing plans were being kept under an unusually high level of confidentiality.

The reported lack of preparation is particularly interesting given previous concerns among WWE employees about communication within the organization. According to the report, internal employee surveys have previously highlighted frustrations about major company developments becoming public before relevant departments were informed.

The Rock’s Survivor Series announcement appears to have created another situation in which some employees learned about a significant development without receiving advance notice through traditional internal channels. Meanwhile, questions remain about whether his upcoming appearance could eventually lead to another match.

Despite the excitement surrounding his return to WWE programming, individuals reportedly familiar with the company’s future plans do not expect The Rock to compete in the ring anytime soon.

There are currently no indications that WWE is actively preparing for an imminent in-ring comeback, although the unexpected nature of his Survivor Series announcement has left some uncertainty about what could happen next.

The Rock’s involvement in the event has also been surrounded by considerable secrecy, with specific details about his planned role yet to be publicly confirmed.

While his appearance is expected to generate significant attention, fans should not necessarily interpret it as a sign that another match is on the horizon.

For now, The Rock is scheduled to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 in Houston, but his long-term WWE plans and potential in-ring future remain unclear.