WWE Royal Rumble 2028 could be heading to Orlando, Florida, with a new backstage report suggesting that the city has emerged as the leading candidate to host the premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is growing confidence within WWE that Camping World Stadium will ultimately be selected as the venue for the 2028 Royal Rumble. Sources reportedly believe Orlando is the clear frontrunner, with one individual indicating they would be surprised if WWE chose another location.

The potential move comes as Orlando officials continue pursuing major WWE events as part of a broader effort to strengthen the region’s relationship with the company. A recent report from the Orlando Business Journal discussed WWE’s efforts to secure incentives for a proposed $100 million Performance Center and regional headquarters in the Orlando area. As part of those discussions, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission has reportedly been working to bring both the 2028 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 47 in 2031 to Orange County, Florida.

The commission’s interest in hosting the events reflects an effort to attract major WWE shows to the region, potentially bringing significant tourism and economic activity to the area. Further strengthening Orlando’s position, a funding package intended to help secure the 2028 Royal Rumble has reportedly already received approval.

While that development represents a positive step toward bringing the event to Camping World Stadium, WWE has not officially confirmed a host city or venue.

The Royal Rumble has become one of WWE’s biggest annual stadium attractions, making the selection of a host location an important part of the company’s premium live event strategy.

Orlando already has an established history with WWE, having previously hosted major events, including WrestleMania at Camping World Stadium.

If the reported plans move forward, the 2028 Royal Rumble would mark another major WWE stadium event for the city. For now, the location remains unconfirmed, although the latest backstage indications suggest Orlando is in a strong position to secure the show.

Meanwhile, the 2027 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.